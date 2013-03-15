By Balazs Koranyi
STAVANGER, Norway, March 15 Norway on Friday
received the first of four sets of equipment to be deployed
around the world to ensure a quick response to subsea oil well
blowouts such as the one which BP suffered in the Gulf of
Mexico in 2010.
The equipment is being built at a cost of over $200 million
and backed by BP and eight other oil companies.
The aim is to reduce the time needed to cap uncontrolled
wells to days or a few weeks, far faster than the 87 days it
took to regain control at BP's Macondo well, which spilled more
than 4 million barrels of oil.
BP has already raised some $37 billion to pay for clean-up
costs, fines and compensation which already more than match this
amount. Plaintiffs are demanding even more during the firm's
ongoing trial.
"The industry looked at the cost BP is facing and said we
never want to deal with that again," said Robert Limb, chief
executive of Oil Spill Response, a not-for-profit group set up
by oil firms.
"It's a relatively cheap insurance policy," he told Reuters
after the first set of equipment was deployed at Stavanger on
Norway's west coast. "Macondo showed a clear gap in capabilities
and this is intended to fill that."
Three more will be placed in Singapore, South Africa and
Brazil this year.
Oil firms will drill more than a 100 subsea wells this year
with much of that set for the North Sea, Brazil, East Africa and
Australia.
Similar capping equipment is already in place in the United
States and Britain but the new equipment will be the first that
can be deployed globally.
"For Macondo, the response time would probably have been
weeks, rather than days but certainly not months," said Keith
Lewis, the project's manager.
The new caps will be able to plug both oil and gas wells in
waters up to 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) deep. They can hold back
well flows equalling up to 100,000 barrels per day.
In case of extreme urgency, it could be flown to location,
although that would require up to five Boeing 747 aircraft.
Central to the equipment is a 147 tonne capping stack, which
can be placed on top of a blown well and kept there for up to
two years.
Along with BP, the firms taking part are BG Group,
Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil,
Petrobras, Shell, Statoil and Total
