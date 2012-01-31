LONDON Jan 31 North Sea Brent crude oil
jumped $3 per barrel on Tuesday in a move that brokers
attributed to computer-driven trading.
Dealers said a price rise on the back of general supply
worries and hopes that the Greek debt crisis could be resolved
had produced a surge in volume as the market went through a
level identified by one automated trading system.
"A big stop position was triggered," said one trader with a
large bank. "Just below 3,000 lots traded during that minute."
Brent futures for March reached a high of $113.90, up $3.15,
before easing back to trade around $112.00, $1.25 higher, by
1120 GMT. U.S. crude futures traded up $1.55 at $100.33.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)