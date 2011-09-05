LONDON, Sept 5 Brent crude oil futures LCOc1
fell more than $2 per barrel on Monday as concerns over the
possibility of a double-dip recession in the United States were
deepened by poor economic data out of China.
ICE Brent futures for October fell $2.14 to a low of $110.19
before recovering slightly to trade around $110.40 by 1414 GMT.
The dollar also rose against other currencies, while
the euro slipped. The dollar often moves inversely to oil
and other key commodities because they are generally priced in
the U.S. currency on international markets.
China's services sector grew in August at the lowest pace on
record, a private survey showed, as new orders ebbed and
tightening measures to rein in an exuberant property sector
started to pinch.
Global growth in services came to a virtual standstill last
month as new business all but dried up, adding to fears that the
world economy is facing a second recession.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)