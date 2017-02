LONDON Nov 1 Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 fell more than $2 per barrel on Tuesday on worries the euro zone debt crisis would escalate out of control after the shock announcement that Greece would hold a referendum on its bailout package.

The dollar rose more than 1 percent as the euro collapsed.

Brent futures for December fell $2.07 to a low of $107.49 before recovering slightly to trade around $107.60 by 0940 GMT. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)