LONDON Aug 9 Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 recovered from sharp losses in early European trade on Tuesday, as investors edged back into riskier assets after a heavy sell-off the previous session.

By 0718 GMT Brent crude was 22 cents lower at $103.52, having briefly moved into positive territory. It fell to as low as $98.74 earlier in the session, touching its lowest since Feb. 8. U.S. crude CLc1 was down 94 cents at $80.37. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)