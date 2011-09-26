LONDON, Sept 26 Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 jumped more than $1 per barrel on Monday as hopes rose of further action to solve the euro zone crisis and avert wider financial contangion and global recession.

ICE Brent futures for November rose $1.18 to a high of $105.15 before easing back to trade around $104.85 by 1124 GMT. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson)