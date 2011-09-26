UPDATE 4-Oil prices steady as reviving shale activity balances OPEC cuts
* Concerns over fuel demand also weigh on crude (Adds further details, updates prices in paragraphs 2, 8)
LONDON, Sept 26 Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 jumped more than $1 per barrel on Monday as hopes rose of further action to solve the euro zone crisis and avert wider financial contangion and global recession.
ICE Brent futures for November rose $1.18 to a high of $105.15 before easing back to trade around $104.85 by 1124 GMT. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson)
* Concerns over fuel demand also weigh on crude (Adds further details, updates prices in paragraphs 2, 8)
MILAN, Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler said its diesel vehicles were fully compliant with emissions requirements after the French authorities referred the carmaker's case to prosecutors as it has done with Volkswagen and Renault.
BANGKOK, Feb 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As millions of people pour into East Asia's cities each year, the region's governments face the pressing task of easing the enormous strain on resources and infrastructure, and limiting residents' exposure to disasters and climate change risks.