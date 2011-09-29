LONDON, Sept 29 Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 rose more than $1 per barrel on Thursday as the dollar eased a little and as hopes rose that European leaders would organise an effective response to the euro zone debt crisis.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced a key vote in parliament on Thursday on new powers for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF). The bill was expected to pass.

The dollar fell around 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies.

Brent futures for November rose $1.39 to a high of $105.20 per barrel before easing slightly to trade around $105.15 by 0747 GMT. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)