LONDON Nov 7 Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 jumped more than $2 per barrel on Monday on hopes political settlements in Greece and Italy could help resolve the euro zone debt crisis and minimise the chances of a further slowdown in global economic growth.

By 1416 GMT, Brent futures for December were up $2.05 at $114.02, after hitting an intraday high of $114.26. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)