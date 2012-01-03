LONDON Jan 3Brent crude oil futures
jumped more than $2 per barrel on Tuesday as tension
between Iran and the United States stirred worries over a
possible disruption to oil supplies.
ICE Brent futures for February rose $2.42 to a high of
$109.80 by 0907 GMT.
Military exercises in the Mideast Gulf by Iran and the
movement of U.S. naval vessels in the area have raised fears of
a confrontation between Tehran and Washington that could cut off
oil exports from the region.
Iran has said it could shut the Strait of Hormuz, through
which 40 percent of world oil is shipped, if sanctions were to
be imposed on its crude exports.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Anthony Barker)