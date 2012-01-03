LONDON Jan 3Brent crude oil futures jumped more than $2 per barrel on Tuesday as tension between Iran and the United States stirred worries over a possible disruption to oil supplies.

ICE Brent futures for February rose $2.42 to a high of $109.80 by 0907 GMT.

Military exercises in the Mideast Gulf by Iran and the movement of U.S. naval vessels in the area have raised fears of a confrontation between Tehran and Washington that could cut off oil exports from the region.

Iran has said it could shut the Strait of Hormuz, through which 40 percent of world oil is shipped, if sanctions were to be imposed on its crude exports. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Anthony Barker)