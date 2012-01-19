LONDON Jan 19 North Sea Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on Thursday as risk appetite improved on hopes the euro zone debt crisis was being resolved and on signs of steadier global economic growth.

ICE Brent futures for March rose $1.01 to a high of $111.67 before easing back to trade around $111.50 by 0905 GMT.

European shares rose for a fourth straight session to trade near 5-1/2-month highs on signs Greece could reach an agreement with its private creditors on a crucial bond swap deal and that more U.S. banks could post forecast-beating results.

Global stocks as measured by the MSCI index were up 0.35 percent at 312.04, the highest level since Oct. 31.

Stock markets have been performing well since the start of the year, bolstered by good economic numbers from the United States and liquidity sloshing around pumped in by a number of central banks. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)