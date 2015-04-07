GRAPHIC: Market open interest: link.reuters.com/ceb54w
By Henning Gloystein and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, April 7 Investor positions in Brent crude
oil futures have risen to a historic high and
outnumbered contracts in U.S. futures by the most ever as more
traders held the North Sea benchmark as a truer reflection of
global market conditions.
Brent's open interest on the Intercontinental Exchange
(ICE), or the number of outstanding contracts held by market
players, increased to 1.99 million lots as of the end of March.
That compared with 1.72 million lots for crude futures on the
New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex).
For a long time, Nymex's West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
futures had been the leading benchmark, given the United States'
position as the world's biggest consumer, importer and trader of
crude oil. That changed this decade with the shale boom, which
turned the U.S. into one of the world's top producers and
reduced its need to import. At the same time, a U.S. ban on
exporting crude has meant the country's oil is trapped in
storage tanks at home. That has pulled WTI prices down to levels
that do not reflect global markets and diminished its hedging
allure for traders.
In late 2014, Brent's open interest overtook that of U.S
crude futures. In the same year, Brent's weighting in several
commodities indexes increased at the expense of WTI, according
to bankers. WTI had been popular with financial players, but
this seems to be also changing with more hedge funds likely
turning to Brent, said Richard Gorry, director of consultancy
JBC Energy Asia.
"I think if WTI remains a regional crude, then Brent will
continue to benefit. In the unlikely event that the U.S. lifted
the export ban, then we might see WTI reassert its dominance,"
Gorry said.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)