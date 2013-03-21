OSLO, March 21 E.ON Ruhrgas's Huntington oil field in the British North Sea is expected to produce its first oil before the end of the month, Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco), a partner in the licence said.

"The final subsea preparations for first oil and pre-commissioning are being finalised prior to start up, which is anticipated shortly," a Noreco statement said on Thursday.

Huntington was developed through a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility with a maximum liquids capacity of 30,000 barrels per day, It had been scheduled to start operations in the first quarter.

Noreco, which owns 20 percent of the licence, estimates recoverable reserves for the first five years of production at 41 million barrels of oil equivalent, of which 90 percent is oil.