UPDATE 10-Oil prices slide more, U.S. crude below $50
* OPEC, non-OPEC to meet March 26 to discuss production cuts (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds options trade information, further comments)
OSLO, April 2 E.ON Ruhrgas's Huntington oil field in the British North Sea is expected to produce its first oil in the first half of April after delays, Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco), a partner in the licence, said on Tuesday.
"All subsea preparations have now been completed and final commissioning activities are being undertaken at the development," Noreco said.
The firm had earlier estimated first oil from Huntington would come before the end of March, but said on Tuesday there had been some delays in the project due to weather conditions and technical work which had taken more time than planned.
Huntington was developed through a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility with a maximum liquids capacity of 30,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Mark Potter)
DUBAI, March 9 The United Arabic Emirates (UAE) will comply fully with its OPEC commitment to reduce oil production by more than 139,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March and April, the Gulf OPEC member's energy minister Suhail said on Thursday.
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, U.S. CRUDE FALLS 3 PCT TO SESSION LOW OF $48.67 A BARREL