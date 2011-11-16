LONDON Nov 16 Oil output at the Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea, the UK's largest, remains reduced, two trading sources said on Wednesday.

The field operator, Canada's Nexen, had said in a statement received late on Monday that output at the field, the biggest contributor to the Forties crude stream, had recovered on Monday after a "trip" the previous day.

But two oil trading sources said on Wednesday Buzzard's output remained below the full rate of at least 200,000 barrels per day (bpd). As a result of lower-than-exected supplies, a Nexen Forties cargo has been delayed, one of them said.

"Buzzard is having issues again and a Nexen cargo has been deferred," the source said.

Nexen has not responded to a request made on Tuesday for comment. The company said on Oct. 27 it expected output levels to remain variable. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)