By Marianna Parraga
HOUSTON, Sept 1 Demand for crude storage in the
Caribbean, one of the world's most important oil hubs, is rising
as producers and traders try to ride out the worst price crash
in six years by holding onto more barrels or making blends that
can be sold for premiums.
The last time tanks in the logistically-important islands
were this full, during the price collapse of 2009, companies
started leasing vessels to use as floating storage.
That is not yet happening now, but the only way to get tank
space at the moment is to sublease it, said one tank broker with
decades of experience.
Since June, his firm alone has received requests to lease up
to 7.5 million barrels of tankage in a region with some 100
million barrels of capacity. That is much more than in previous
months, though no official statistics are available.
Others signs also point to a shortage of tanks. Midstream
players Buckeye Partners LP and NuStar Energy LP
say they have basically run out of space. And some producers
with terminals in the zone say now is a good time to put barrels
into tanks and wait for U.S. crude prices to rise from
$40-a-barrel doldrums.
"All tanks are subscribed," said the storage broker. Things
have not looked this tight in six years.
Crude inventories have been building up in recent months in
most terminals, leaving limited space for subleasing, which
could imply higher rents, he said.
"We are at 100 percent capacity", said a spokesman from
NuStar Energy, referring to bookings at the company's terminal
in St. Eustatius, with tankage for 13 million barrels.
Nustar, which in 2014 gained Venezuela's state oil company
PDVSA as a customer, is already in discussions to extend a
contract set to expire in early 2017, he added.
Buckeye Partners, which has about a third of the region's
storage capacity excluding tanks for refineries, has already
leased out tanks it is adding in St. Lucia. It is also
converting product tanks for crude in the Bahamas.
"We expect those growth projects to be fully operational
later this year. And those are all contracted under term
agreements," Khalid Muslih, head of Buckeye's terminals
business, said on the company's July results call.
PDVSA, Brazil's Petrobras and Royal Dutch Shell
regularly use Buckeye's terminals in St. Lucia and the
Bahamas, according to Thomson Reuters trade flows data.
The companies did not comment.
CONTANGO INCENTIVE
The oil market's contango structure <0#CL:>, where barrels
for delivery later in the year are priced higher than prompt
supplies, is providing a financial reason to store and hedge.
Traders bet prices will rise after a 60 percent slide.
"The observable forward market provides a good indication of
the incentive to store physical barrels," said a spokesman for
Statoil, which manages a terminal in Bahamas.
Storage is such a good business right now that owners of the
shuttered Hovensa refinery, Hess Corp and PDVSA, are
making moves to sell it for use as a terminal, local media
reports say, while U.S. Valero Energy confirmed that
tanks at its shuttered Aruba refinery are "active" as well.
A Hovensa representative did not comment.
Terminals in Bahamas, Bonaire, St. Lucia and St. Eustatius
that do not serve refineries received some 15.25 million barrels
of crude from June, when prices started to fall, through July,
according to Thomson Reuters data. They shipped out 12.16
million barrels in the same period, showing a rise in
inventories.
U.S. IMPORTS FROM CARIBBEAN SOAR
A bigger amount of those inventories in the Caribbean have
arrived in the United States since the middle of the year,
attracted by low freights costs.
In July, the United States received 8.37 million barrels of
crude from the Caribbean, a 37 rise from May, according to
Thomson Reuters trade flows data.
Brazilian crude exports from the Caribbean to the United
States more than tripled in that period. At the same time,
Colombian, Angolan, Trinidadian and even rare Belize grades
arrived on U.S. Gulf, East and West Coasts, the data shows.
Trading firms Vitol, Gunvor and PetroChina have
also actively been moving Latin American and African oil to and
from the islands, the data show.
Much of the storage demand comes from PDVSA, which uses five
spots in the area to blend heavy and light crudes into more
marketable ones.
PDVSA has been blending and storing more in Curacao and
Saint Eustatius while buying Russian and Nigerian oil, according
to internal reports and vessel tracking data.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade and
Marguerita Choy)