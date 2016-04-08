(New throughout, adds analyst comments and oil price moves on the week) By Barani Krishnan April 8 Money managers slashed their bullish exposure in U.S. crude by the most in three months ahead of a sharp oil price rally this week, trade data showed on Friday. The managers of hedge funds and other investment firms that speculate on oil cut their net longs in U.S. crude options and futures by 21,831 contracts to 177,504 for the week ended Tuesday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed. Longs are a bet on higher prices while shorts are wagers on price drops. The net position squares off the two. The CFTC collates trade data between Wednesday and Tuesday of each week. Reuters logs showed the drop in U.S. crude net longs for the week ended April 5 was the largest since early January. The reduction came ahead of an 8 percent rally in U.S. crude futures for the full week to Friday - a time when speculators would have wanted to be bullish to capture the upward move in prices. "It certainly looks like the bulls had shot themselves in the foot ahead of the rally, as we were in risk-off mood until Wednesday when oil and commodities were off-favor," said John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital. "That said, the price rally since looks kind of overdone too, as we still have record inventories in crude oil, regardless what near-term bullish factors show." U.S. crude prices were mostly lower the first two days of this week as investors doubted major producing countries would be able to freeze output as planned to rein in a worldwide oil glut. Then on Wednesday, prices jumped 5 percent, their biggest advance in three weeks, after the U.S. government reported a surprise draw in domestic crude stockpiles. The rally resumed on Friday, with the market gaining more than 6 percent on the shutdown of a key Canadian-U.S. oil pipeline and drop in Russian crude output ahead of an April 17 producers' meeting aimed at enforcing the output freeze. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York; Editing by Diane Craft and Matthew Lewis)