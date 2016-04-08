(New throughout, adds analyst comments and oil price moves on
the week)
By Barani Krishnan
April 8 Money managers slashed their bullish
exposure in U.S. crude by the most in three months ahead of a
sharp oil price rally this week, trade data showed on Friday.
The managers of hedge funds and other investment firms that
speculate on oil cut their net longs in U.S. crude options and
futures by 21,831 contracts to 177,504 for the week ended
Tuesday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data
showed.
Longs are a bet on higher prices while shorts are wagers on
price drops. The net position squares off the two.
The CFTC collates trade data between Wednesday and Tuesday
of each week. Reuters logs showed the drop in U.S. crude net
longs for the week ended April 5 was the largest since early
January.
The reduction came ahead of an 8 percent rally in U.S. crude
futures for the full week to Friday - a time when
speculators would have wanted to be bullish to capture the
upward move in prices.
"It certainly looks like the bulls had shot themselves in
the foot ahead of the rally, as we were in risk-off mood until
Wednesday when oil and commodities were off-favor," said John
Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital.
"That said, the price rally since looks kind of overdone
too, as we still have record inventories in crude oil,
regardless what near-term bullish factors show."
U.S. crude prices were mostly lower the first two days of
this week as investors doubted major producing countries would
be able to freeze output as planned to rein in a worldwide oil
glut.
Then on Wednesday, prices jumped 5 percent, their biggest
advance in three weeks, after the U.S. government reported a
surprise draw in domestic crude stockpiles.
The rally resumed on Friday, with the market gaining more
than 6 percent on the shutdown of a key Canadian-U.S. oil
pipeline and drop in Russian crude output ahead of an April 17
producers' meeting aimed at enforcing the output
freeze.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York; Editing by Diane
Craft and Matthew Lewis)