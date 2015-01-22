* $1 bln loan has a rate of Libor +800 bp, 5-year term
HOUSTON Jan 22 Citgo Petroleum confirmed on
Thursday that its assets are no longer for sale after parent
company PDVSA of Venezuela cancelled the offering, despite
receiving several bids, according to Thomson Reuters IFR.
At a conference held for investors, Citgo officials also
announced details of a plan to raise $2.5 billion through a mix
of bonds and a loan.
The money will be transferred to state-run PDVSA, which is
suffering a cash shortfall because of falling oil prices. PDVSA
traditionally generates 96 percent of the country's hard
currency earnings.
The $1 billion senior secured loan being proposed has a rate
of Libor +800 basis points and a five-year term, Citgo said in
New York, according to IFR.
The credit will be secured by $750 million in midstream
assets, including terminals and pipelines, and a 49 percent
pledge on Citgo's equity.
The company's directors specifically mentioned four
pipelines and terminals located in Illinois, New Jersey, New
York and Ohio as guarantees.
On Thursday, Moody's assigned weak ratings of Caa1 to Citgo
Holding and a Caa1, LGD4 rating to its proposed loan and notes,
both due in 2020. The outlook on the ratings was maintained as
stable.
Moody's added that Citgo distributed $704 million in
dividends during the last 12 months ending in September 2014,
and its total unadjusted debt was $1.7 billion at the close of
the quarter.
Citgo's 750,000-barrel-per-day refining network was not
included as collateral, but the unit will create a debt service
reserve to cover six months of interest payments, and it has to
maintain its debt to capitalization ratio below 75 percent.
The debt transaction would provide temporary relief to PDVSA
and allow it to avoid having to sell overseas assets in the
short term.
Deutsche Bank is managing the debt operation. Details on the
bonds will be provided next week.
