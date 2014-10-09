By Mike Stone and Marianna Parraga
| NEW YORK/HOUSTON
NEW YORK/HOUSTON Oct 9 Investment bank Lazard
Ltd has asked bidders that have shown interest in buying
Citgo Petroleum Corp's U.S. refineries to submit an
additional round of offers, people close to the deal told
Reuters this week as the sale process proceeds despite doubts.
Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA hired
Lazard to handle the sale process for Citgo, its refining unit
in the United States. An initial round of bids was tabled at the
end of September with several companies showing interest, the
sources said.
Representatives for Citgo and Lazard declined to comment. A
representative for PDVSA was not immediately available to
comment.
The people said there has been robust interest in the Citgo
refining assets among HollyFrontier Corp, Valero Energy
Corp, Western Refining Inc, Reliance Industries
Ltd and PBF Energy Inc.
Representatives for Reliance, Western Refining, and
HollyFrontier, were not immediately available for comment.
Representatives for Valero declined to comment, while a PBF
Energy spokesman said that "parties to transactions (like this)
sign confidentiality agreements."
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said two weeks ago in
New York that his plan was to "keep strengthening" the
investment made in Citgo. Some observers thought that suggested
Maduro might halt the divestment, but the sale process has
continued, the people said asking not to be named because the
matter is private.
Companies that submitted an offer in the initial round of
bidding had been called upon to present another, more detailed
offer, one of the sources said.
Another source added that Lazard is trying to "refresh"
offers it had received, and remove some of the conditions
bidders had initially put into their offers.
One of the people said private equity firms had also
submitted bids. Eventually private equity bidders would likely
be partnered with industry players because the final buyer for
the network of refineries, which have a joint capacity of
749,000 barrels per day (bpd), would need experience operating
refineries, the sources added.
Citgo's three refineries are in Lemont, Illinois; Lake
Charles, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi, Texas.
The U.S. operations, which also include terminals and
pipelines, have annual earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of around $1.5 billion
and could fetch between $8 billion and $10 billion, according to
PDVSA's expectations.
But PDVSA could get less than that, according to three
analysts and consultants at firms, including Barclays. In
addition, Bank of America Merrill Lynch warned that after paying
creditors, PDVSA may only net $1.8 billion.
PDVSA also has a 50 percent stake in the Chalmette refinery
in Louisiana alongside Exxon Mobil Corp, which owns the
remainder. The Venezuelan oil company has tapped Deutsche Bank
separately to explore a sale of its stake in that
refinery.
Plans to sell Citgo have been highly controversial in
Maduro's government, with top officials supporting the
divestment for financial and legal reasons and others presenting
arguments against the action.
People close to Citgo and the Venezuelan government said a
final decision on the matter has not been made, even as the
sales process continues and Venezuela's cash needs increase.
A World Bank arbitration tribunal said on Thursday that it
determined Venezuela must pay Exxon Mobil $1.6 billion to
compensate for a 2007 nationalization, a decision that comes
when cash-strapped Venezuela is struggling with a troubled
economy and looming bond payments.
A sale of some of all of Citgo' assets would be welcome as a
cash relief for PDVSA and the Venezuelan government, according
to analysts.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York and Marianna Parraga in
Houston; Editing by Terry Wade)