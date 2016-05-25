DALLAS/SAN RAMON Calif. May 25 Voters at Exxon Mobil's annual meeting approved a measure on Wednesday to let minority shareholders nominate outsiders for seats on the company's board, meaning a climate activist could eventually become a director at the oil giant.

Exxon's board had opposed the proposal, saying it risked increasing the influence of "special interest groups" as oil companies grapple with the impact of the Paris Accord on climate change that aims to curb fossil fuel emissions.

The so-called proxy access measure, which passed last year at fellow U.S. major Chevron Corp, was the only one of 11 shareholder proposals related to climate change to pass at annual meetings held on Wednesday by both companies. (Reporting By Luc Cohen in Dallas and Rory Carroll in San Ramon, California; Editing by Terry Wade)