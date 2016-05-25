DALLAS/SAN RAMON Calif. May 25 Voters at Exxon
Mobil's annual meeting approved a measure on Wednesday
to let minority shareholders nominate outsiders for seats on the
company's board, meaning a climate activist could eventually
become a director at the oil giant.
Exxon's board had opposed the proposal, saying it risked
increasing the influence of "special interest groups" as oil
companies grapple with the impact of the Paris Accord on climate
change that aims to curb fossil fuel emissions.
The so-called proxy access measure, which passed last year
at fellow U.S. major Chevron Corp, was the only one of
11 shareholder proposals related to climate change to pass at
annual meetings held on Wednesday by both companies.
