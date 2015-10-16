PARIS Oct 16 Executives of ten of the world's
largest global oil and gas companies called on Friday for an
effective climate change agreement in December, saying they
recognised the ambition to limit global warming to 2 degrees
Celsius.
Some 200 nations will meet in Paris in December to try an
reach an agreement to keep temperatures below a ceiling of 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.
"Our shared ambition is for a 2 degrees Celsius future. It
is a challenge for the whole society. We are committed to
playing our part," the chief executives said in a joint
statement.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid
Melander)