PARIS Oct 16 Executives of ten of the world's largest global oil and gas companies called on Friday for an effective climate change agreement in December, saying they recognised the ambition to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius.

Some 200 nations will meet in Paris in December to try an reach an agreement to keep temperatures below a ceiling of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

"Our shared ambition is for a 2 degrees Celsius future. It is a challenge for the whole society. We are committed to playing our part," the chief executives said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Ron Bousso and Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid Melander)