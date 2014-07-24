BOGOTA, July 23 Colombia's state oil company
Ecopetrol will not adopt Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp's
STAR technology to extract heavy crude more
efficiently, Ecopetrol said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
STAR, which stands for Synchronized Thermal Additional
Recovery, is designed to increase the recovery of crude by
heating the oil inside the well, bolstering output.
Canadian oil company Pacific Rubiales had said that pilot
tests of its STAR technology to extract heavy crude were
successful and proposed that its Colombian partner Ecopetrol
adopted the technology.
Ecopetrol decided not to use STAR at the Quifa oil field in
Meta province which is owned by the two companies. An Ecopetrol
spokeswoman said tests did not provide the results the company
wanted.
She asked that her name not be used as part of company
policy.
The technology is considered secondary because it seeks to
extract oil that primary extraction was unable to recover from
the wells.
Pacific Rubiales' shares fell 4.37 percent to 35,020 pesos
on Wednesday, while Ecopetrol slipped 0.91 percent to 3,270
pesos.
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)