HOUSTON/BOGOTA, March 13 The single crude
distillation unit at Colombia's 80,000-barrel per day (bpd)
Cartagena refinery has been stopped to undergo a planned
expansion at the facility that will double its capacity by 2015,
traders told Reuters.
The cracking unit was previously halted last year as part of
the same expansion project, which will cost $6 billion in total.
The effort is part of a broader push by Ecopetrol, which owns
and operates the unit, to lift refinery capacity to replace
imports while also boosting exports.
"The crude unit was shut down on March 4," a trader who
deals with state run Ecopetrol said on Thursday.
Another source said industrial services for the refinery
(water, electricity and steem) were working normally and other
smaller units were also active, but it was not clear how long
the CDU and cracker would remain halted.
Colombia's Vice Minister of Energy Orlando Cabrales said
last week that most fuels produced by Cartagena will still be
used for export, while the other domestic refinery, the 252,000
bpd Barrancabermeja, will be upgraded to meet internal quality
specifications, mainly for ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD).
Ecopetrol has ramped up tenders on the open market to import
finished fuels. The company has launched almost a dozen of
purchase offers in recent weeks to buy ULSD, jet fuel, virgin
naphtha and gasoline.
Traders expect the company will continue increasing
purchases of fuels during 2014, while Cartagena is being
expanded.
Last year, a similar expansion project at Costa Rican
Recope's 25,000-bpd Moin refinery prompted more imports for the
Central American country. U.S Valero Energy supplied the
company with a big portion of the gasoline, diesel and jet
needed for the domestic market.
The Colombian domestic market demands some 290,000 bpd of
fuels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA).
In 2013, the Andean country, which produces around 1 million
bpd of crude, increased imports of fuels from the United States
to 118,000 bpd, 41 percent of its consumption, the EIA said. The
nation also buys gasoline and diesel from neighbor Venezuela.