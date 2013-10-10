HOUSTON Oct 10 State-run Colombian oil company
Ecopetrol launched a tender to sell three 500,000
barrels cargoes of Vasconia crude, to be delivered from November
1 to December 2, according to an invitation seen by Reuters on
Thursday.
Ecopetrol, which only invited refining companies for this
tender, will receive bids until October 10, and they must be
related to ICE Brent prices.
The companies can bid for the cargoes separately. The seller
of the cargoes will be Ecopetrol or Hocol.
Canada's Pacific Rubiales and China's Sinochem recently
launched tenders to sell Colombian crudes for delivery from
October to November.