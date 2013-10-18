HOUSTON Oct 18 One cargo of 1 million barrels
of Colombian Castilla crude is being offered by any combination
of sellers including Meta Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy and
C&C Energy Barbados, subsidiaries of Canada's Pacific Rubiales
, to be delivered in December, according to a tender
seen by Reuters.
This is the fourth tender launched since September by the
company, which is selling 4-6 cargoes per month of Castilla
crude, with a density of 18.8 API degrees, and the light blend
Vasconia, mostly bought by U.S. and Asian refineries.
The cargo should be loaded on December 1-20 and offers,
which have to be submitted before October 23, must reference
only WTI NYMEX prices for December.
Pacific Rubiales is the largest private oil operator in
Colombia. Last month the company announced the purchase of
another Canadian firm working in the Andean country,
Petrominerales, which will increase the tenders offered on the
open market next year.