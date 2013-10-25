HOUSTON Oct 25 Meta Petroleum, a Colombian
subsidiary of the Canadian oil company Pacific Rubiales
launched a tender to sell 1 million barrel cargo of medium
Castilla crude to be delivered in December, according to an
invitation seen by Reuters on Friday.
This is the third offer of the same Colombian crude made by
Pacific this month and the fourth including a tender of heavy
Rubiales crude, which account for a total volume of 3.2 million
barrels to be exported from November to December.
The cargo will be sold by any combination of Pacific's
subsidiaries including Meta Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy
and C&C Energy Barbados.
The offers will be accepted until October 30 and prices must
be indexed only to NYMEX WTI for December.