HOUSTON Nov 14 Canadian oil company Pacific Rubiales launched a tender to offer one 500,000 barrel cargo of Colombian Vasconia crude for delivery on December 10-25, according to an invitation seen by Reuters on Thursday.

This is the fifth Colombian crude cargo offered by Pacific Rubiales, the biggest private oil company working in Colombia, to be delivered during December. The company will sell 3 million barrels of heavy Castilla and 1 million barrels of medium Vasconia.

The sellers of this tender will include any combination of Pacific's subsidiaries: Meta Petroleum, C&C Energy Barbados and Pacific Stratus Energy.

Bidders must index their prices to NYMEX WTI front month. The firm specified that Brent related offers will not be valid. Bids will be accepted until November 15.

The company said last week that revenue from the third quarter was $1.1 billion, with a cash flow of $455 million. Total field production increased to 311,450 equivalent barrels per day.