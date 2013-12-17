HOUSTON Dec 17 Meta Petroleum, a Colombian unit
Canadian oil company Pacific Rubiales launched a tender
to sell a 1 million barrel cargo of heavy Castilla crude to be
delivered on February 15-28, according to an invitation seen by
Reuters on Tuesday.
Colombia's biggest private oil operator sold earlier this
month a similar cargo of Castilla crude to be delivered in
January, while state-run Ecopetrol is offering two
420,000 barrel cargoes of fuel oil going out from Mamonal port.
The cargo will be sold by any combination of Pacific's
subsidiaries including Meta Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy
and C&C Energy Barbados.
Offers will accepted until December 18 and prices must be
indexed only to NYMEX WTI for February.
The company said last month that it completed the
acquisition of all shares of Petrominerales, another Canadian
firm with operations in the Andean country. It will allow
Pacific to increase the volume of crude sold on the open market.