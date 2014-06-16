HOUSTON, June 16 Canada-listed oil company
Pacific Rubiales has launched a tender to sell a 1
million barrel cargo of Colombian Castilla heavy crude for
delivery in July and a 85,000 barrel cargo of Rubiales heavy
crude for the end of June, according to a document seen by
Reuters on Monday.
Pacific Rubiales had reduced sales of Colombian grades on
the open market in recent months while a key pipeline in the
Andean country, the Cano Limon-Covenas, was out of service after
a rebel attack.
Colombian exports of medium Vasconia crude have not fully
recovered since the end of March.
For the Rubiales cargo to be delivered on June 27-28 at
Cartagena port, Pacific and its subsidiaries Meta Petroleum, C&C
Energy Barbados, Pacific Stratus Energy and Petrominerales
will receive bids until June 18 and they must refer to
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) front month prices.
The companies will also receive offers for the Castilla
cargo until June 19 and they must be indexed to WTI or Brent
crudes front month prices. The cargo will be delivered on July
29-30 at Covenas port.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)