HOUSTON Aug 4 Canada-listed oil firm Pacific
Rubiales launched a tender to sell two cargoes of
Colombian Castilla crude and a cargo of Vasconia crude for
delivery during September at Covenas port, according to an
invitation seen by Reuters on Monday.
The first cargo containing 1 million barrels of Castilla
heavy crude will be loaded on Sept. 7-11 and the second one with
1.5 million barrels of the same grade will be loaded on Sept.
18-23.
A 500,000 barrel cargo of Vasconia medium crude will also be
loaded at Covenas on Sept. 18-23.
Sellers of these cargoes will include any combination of
Pacific's subsidiaries. The company will receive bids until
August 6 and they must be indexed to West Texas Intermediate or
Brent crudes front month prices.
Pacific Rubiales, Colombia's No. 2 oil producer, had reduced
crude exports from March to May due to the paralysis of a
pipeline in the South American country, the Cano Limon-Covenas,
but it is now offering its normal volumes on the open market
after the line resumed operations at the end of May.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by David Gregorio)