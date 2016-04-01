* Unaoil is Monaco-based energy services company
* US, Britain, Australia investigate Unaoil -media
* Report says Unaoil denies any wrongdoing
* Report links oil companies to corrupt practices
SYDNEY/MILAN, April 1 Monaco authorities raided
the offices of Unaoil, an energy services company, and the homes
of its directors after Britain asked for help investigating
alleged corruption in the global oil industry.
Monaco's government said on its website that it acted after
receiving an urgent request for international judicial
assistance in criminal matters from Britain's Serious Fraud
Office (SFO). Unaoil directors were questioned by Monaco police
on Tuesday and Wednesday, the government said.
A joint report by Australia's Fairfax Media and the
Huffington Post reported that the U.S. Department of Justice and
anti-corruption police in Britain and Australia had launched a
joint investigation into the activities of Unaoil.
Monaco-based Unaoil provides industrial solutions to the
energy sector in the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa,
according to its website. It could not immediately be reached
for comment, but the report quoted the company as denying any
wrongdoing.
The chairman of Unaoil Group, Ata Ahsani, also could not be
reached for comment.
The media reports, citing hundreds of thousands of emails,
also link several multinationals to corrupt practices including
claims of bribery and rigging contracts to win oil contracts in
countries such as Kazakhstan and Iraq.
Italian oil major Eni, one of the companies
mentioned in the report, indicated that it would hold an
internal inquiry into the allegations.
"We do not comment on the results of possible internal
investigations," a spokesman for ENI said.
The alleged behaviour of some of its employees was to the
detriment of the group and clashed with its code of ethics, the
spokesman said.
"None of the people mentioned in the articles are currently
employed by Eni," the spokesman said in an emailed response to
Reuters about the report.
A spokesman for Britain's SFO said it was "aware of the
allegations" but would not comment further.
Australian agencies were aware of allegations of the
involvement of a number of Australian companies in foreign
bribery matters, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a
statement emailed to Reuters.
The AFP said it was conducting ongoing investigations into a
number of allegations, but declined to comment specifically on
the focus of its probes.
Australian companies WorleyParsons and Primary
Health Care, both named in the media reports, denied
any relationship with Unaoil.
Australia's opposition party leader Bill Shorten said he
will push for a senate inquiry into global bribery when
parliament resumes this month. He said the "revelations" were
"deeply disturbing."
The U.S. Department of Justice cited its policy of declining
to confirm nor deny whether a matter is under investigation and
declined to comment further.
