By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Michel Rose
LONDON/PARIS Nov 2 The change of command just
seen at Total, Statoil and BG has
shown another upset in the continuity of management at Europe's
oil majors, a fault line that has now been running for the last
decade.
October was a particularly bad month with Total rushing
through its succession plan after its charismatic boss
Christophe de Margerie died in a plane accident. A few days
earlier it was announced that BG had poached the long-serving
but still relatively youthful chief of Statoil, Helge Lund.
Hidden beyond what looked like totally unconnected headlines
about the scramble to replace de Margerie and a massive jump in
salary for Lund was a broader industry trend -- the scarcity of
veteran heavyweights amongst Europe's big oil firms.
Total has called back as chairman its former head Thierry
Desmarest, 68, to be mentor for a year to the new CEO, Patrick
Pouyanne, 51, who was long-seen as a potential successor to de
Margerie, but not just yet.
And a long-time associate of de Margerie said none of the
prospective successors was ready as they simply lacked his depth
of political and business contacts: "There are perhaps seven or
eight bosses in the world who have that, no more".
"When you see articles saying the French president visited
such and such a country, taking business leaders with him, it
was very often the other way round. It was de Margerie
introducing the French president to such and such a leader," he
said.
Meanwhile BG was left without a CEO for six months after
Chris Finlayson suddenly stepped down over strategy differences
with Chairman Andrew Gould.
The company first tried but failed to find a heavyweight
replacement in the United States, several industry sources said.
"They contacted a COO of a big U.S. company but the salary
numbers didn't stack up," according to an industry source.
Instead Lund joins BG with the prospect of seeing his annual
pay package jumping to as much as $20 million, from just $2
million at state-run Statoil.
"For leaders, there comes a time when it's right to move on,
both for themselves and for the company they run," Lund said of
his move. "I've wanted one more leadership challenge... I think
I'm too young to retire".
PAYS AND SECRETS
Pay for U.S. executives is generally higher than that of
their European conterparts, and the oil industry is no
exception.
Rex Tillerson, the long-serving chief executive of Exxon
Mobil, earnt $40 million in 2012, falling to $28 million
in 2013. Chevron's chief John Watson's compensation also fell to
$24 million in 2013 from $32.2 million in 2012.
In comparison the pay for Bob Dudley, BP's American
chief executive, tripled last year to $8.7 million while the pay
of Royal Dutch Shell's previous chief executive, Peter
Voser, halved to $11 million in 2013 following what Shell said
was a disappointing year.
"If you compare basic salaries and bonuses, the numbers are
not too far apart, but it's the stock options that are attached
to the contract that can make the big difference between U.S.
executives' wages and European," said a source familiar with
BG's search for its new CEO.
But pay is not the only differentiator which is keeping the
talent in Big Oil on the other side of the Atlantic.
As Statoil embarked on its search for a new CEO this month,
the firm's chairman Svein Rennemo said the best candidate does
not have to be Norwegian but has to understand Norwegian
society, and that the new boss would not necessarily have to
earn much more.
Statoil and Italy's ENI remain state-controlled but
BP, Shell and Total are still often seen as national champions.
"It's a question of national interest," said the person
close to de Margerie when asked about leadership at the firm.
Several industry sources told Reuters that during 2010-2011,
when BP's share price slumped because of the U.S. Gulf Macondo
oil disaster UK government officials discussed with Shell and BP
a possible friendly tie-up as they feared that another company
could come up with a hostile bid for BP.
DECADE OF TURMOIL
Such government to company connections are much less evident
in the United States.
Exxon angered officials in Washington in 2011 with a
controversial decision to invest in Iraqi Kurdistan and again in
2014 when it started to drill for oil in the Russian Arctic
while economic sanctions were being imposed on Russia.
Adding to the cultural and pay differences is the history of
extreme and abrupt changes of leadership at European oil firms.
BP remains the only European firm run by an American and
even if Dudley is a BP veteran, his nomination might have never
happened if it wasn't for Macondo.
The tragedy forced the previous boss Tony Hayward to resign
and BP to opt for a U.S. citizen to fix the huge problem.
Hayward's predecessor, John Browne, who oversaw BP's
momentous takeover in 1998 of Amoco, Dudley's previous employer,
and helped turn BP into a true major, had also stepped down
early, after losing a court battle in 2007 to keep secret
details of his personal life.
At Shell Chairman Philip Watts's time in office was cut
short in 2004 after the company overstated oil reserves. The
same year, the chairman and CEO of Statoil quit following a
bribery scandal over Iranian contracts.
To complete the picture of a decade of abrupt changes, ENI
had to bring forward its succession plan this year and replace
its long-serving chief Paolo Scaroni, partially because it
learnt that his successor in waiting, Claudio Descalzi, was
approached by Shell to become head of exploration, according to
industry sources.
As a result of those changes, no major European firm is
clearly identifying successors in waiting at the moment. BP and
Shell said they had all the right procedures in place but
declined to discuss details.
That contrasts with U.S. majors, where succession planning
and execution was rather smooth over the past decade.
Exxon bolstered its bench of potential successors to
Tillerson in May when it named long-time employees Jack Williams
and Darren Woods to its management committee, which oversees
strategy. They joined Mark Albers, Michael Dolan and Andrew
Swiger and all five are now seen as potential successors.
Meanwhile Chevron, the second-biggest U.S. oil firm, made
changes last October, promoting Jay Johnson, Joe Geagea and
Pierre Breber to top positions ahead of the retirement of vice
chairman George Kirkland, 64, who has been the right hand man of
CEO John Watson, 58, since the latter became CEO in 2010.
"One of my key roles is to have one or more people ready to
take my job when the time comes," Watson told Reuters in an
interview last month. "I spend more time on people issues than
on any other single issue inside the company."
(With additional reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Williston,
Anna Driver in Houston,; Ron Bousso in London, Stephen Jewkes in
Milan and Balazs Koranyi in Oslo; Editing by Greg Mahlich)