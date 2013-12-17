(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no change to text)
By Andrew Callus
LONDON Dec 17 The biggest oil and gas projects
have become much more costly, complex and unpredictable,
outpacing growth in financial firepower among the tiny handful
of companies with the ability to develop them.
These super-sized, investor-controlled firms already have
all their eggs in one basket - hydrocarbons. Now that basket
contains fewer, bigger eggs that break more easily, and their
attempts to mitigate the rising risks could end up exaggerating
the next price cycle.
"If you call project cost the numerator, and market
capitalisation the denominator then the denominator is constant
but the numerator is growing," said Clare Colhoun, chief
executive of 8over8, which makes contract management software
aimed at keeping a lid on megaproject costs.
"For the oil supermajors at least, the numerator
increasingly comprises big projects rather than lots of small
ones," said Colhoun, whose company works for Royal Dutch Shell
and other top oil firms.
Last week, Chevron added $2 billion to the cost
estimate for its Gorgon gas export project in Australia, taking
the sum to a whopping $54 billion.
This is not the first time the cost has risen, nor is it a
big jump by the standards of the liquefied natural gas (LNG)
export scheme's pricy history. But it brings Chevron's 47.3
percent share of the cost to about $25.5 billion - well over
half of the U.S. oil company's budget of $40 billion a year.
Conclusive data on the changing relationship between the
cost of single, large projects and spending power has proved
hard to find.
Most oil executives and analysts contacted by Reuters,
however, agreed that the biggest projects represent a bigger
slice of the spending pie than they did a decade ago - though
many are now more widely shared between groups of companies.
Arthur Hanna, managing director of consultancy Accenture's
energy industry group, says the resultant buffeting of planning
regimes is impacting corporate thinking.
This is adding to the pressure on spending that is already
coming from cautious shareholders who have one eye on cost
inflation and the other on weaker prospects for oil prices.
"Projects today are so large that a cost overrun can
fundamentally alter a company's portfolio and the direction of
their exploration strategy," said Hanna, Accenture's main
adviser to BP. The British group recently cancelled a
costly, innovative extension to its Mad Dog complex in the Gulf
of Mexico in favour of something off the shelf.
"Companies are looking at the cost implications of all
projects and all regions much more closely now than they did 10
years ago and are having to make some tough decisions due to the
much higher risk profile of projects today."
World No.3 oil company Shell made one of those "tough
decisions" earlier this month - abandoning a proposed gas to
liquids (GTL) project that would have made diesel from natural
gas in the U.S. state of Louisiana.
According to a senior industry source, Shell is particularly
concerned about its record on cost overruns and project delivery
as it prepares for life under a new chief executive from the
start of next year.
But it is not alone.
BG Group, barely a third the size of Shell but a big
player in LNG, worried investors when its QCLNG project in
Queensland, Australia - the world's first coal bed methane to
LNG project - suffered escalating construction costs.
First gas to its island LNG plant has just arrived, and
commercial production is on track for mid-2014, but a senior
source at the company said: "We won't be doing anything that big
on our own again."
EXISTENTIAL CRISIS
One snag with reining in ambitions is that Big Oil really
has no option but to wrestle these money-eating broncos into
submissive cash cows.
Reduced to mere contractors in "easy oil" regions such as
the Middle East, companies face dwindling recovery rates in
their offshore heartlands. These centrally planned giants of the
corporate world have also failed to adapt to the well-by-well
economics of the U.S. shale boom.
Applying their super-sized balance sheets to projects that
are on a massive, uninsurable scale, often tapping the most
inaccessible resources, has become their stock-in-trade.
"It's true. We're all betting the company, so to speak,"
said Javier Diez, head of financial projects at Statoil
, Norway's top oil company and a major international
project investor.
Statoil this week cut its exposure to the Shah Deniz II gas
project that will bring supplies to Europe from Azerbaijan.
Kazakhstan's Kashagan oilfield, like Gorgon, has a $50
billion-plus price ticket already, and has suffered significant
delays and cost overruns. It is slated to produce as much oil as
OPEC member Angola at the field's peak, and started more modest
production earlier this year.
But it managed only a few weeks before shutting to
investigate pipe damage caused by corrosive hydrogen sulphide -
an indication that even after startup, modern megaprojects can
hurt planning. Exxon and Shell are partners in the project and
due to take over operations once it runs properly.
"The real issue is that projects are more marginal than they
were 10 years ago," said Elizabeth Sanborn of U.S-based body
Independent Project Analysis, to which many top companies look
for benchmarking of their project performances.
The scale of projects is not the problem, and cost overruns
faced by Gorgon, Kashagan and others are the exception, not the
rule, she argues.
However, "even controlling for the nature of the reservoir,
capital costs have more than doubled ... With downward pressure
on oil prices, the margins will only become tighter."
Analysts at Barclays detect a trend they saw a decade ago,
the last time international oil companies overreacted to a
perceived increase in risk.
"We think this period of underinvestment by the majors will
lead to a period of underproduction and could drive a structural
leg-up in international oil prices," they said in a research
note published this month.
"This dynamic is similar to the early-to-mid 2000s, in our
view, when insufficient investment by the majors in 2002 and
2003 ... contributed to significant oil price appreciation in
2004 and 2005."
(Editing by Dale Hudson)