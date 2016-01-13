* Tullow debt rises less than expected to $4 bln
* Premier Oil buys E.ON UK North Sea assets for $120 mln
* E&P spend to fall around 15 pct this year - Barclays
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Jan 13 Mid-sized oil producing companies
are proving more resilient against weak oil prices than expected
as they are able to slash more costs, allowing them to press
ahead with projects that are set to add even more barrels to a
global supply glut.
British-listed oil producer Tullow surprised
analysts on Wednesday with a smaller-than-expected rise in debt
to $4 billion, while rival Premier Oil, often cited as a
takeover target as oil prices declined, announced the $120
million acquisition of E.ON's UK oil and gas assets.
Part of the secret is small companies' ability to shave
substantial costs off their budgets and to make changes quickly
to work more efficiently within their means.
Analysts at Barclays predict the global exploration and
production spend to fall around 15 percent this year if oil
prices average $45-50 a barrel. Investments could fall nearly 20
percent if prices average $40 a barrel, they said.
More than $200 billion worth of global oil and gas projects
have already been scrapped and with oil prices close to 12-year
lows more cancellations are on the horizon.
Tullow Oil, focused on its fields in Africa, said it can
trim its capital investment programme by another $200 million
this year if need be.
"We're in pretty good shape to ride out the storm. This is
not a storm anymore, this is reality," Tullow Chief Executive
Aidan Heavey told Reuters.
The oil producer said its flagship TEN oil project in Ghana
was on track to deliver first oil between July and August,
adding around 23,000 barrels of oil per day to the market this
year.
North Sea-heavy oil producer Premier Oil, with a market
capitalisation of around 97 million pounds ($140.29 million),
showed just how confident it is in the current market
environment by announced a $120 million acquisition of E.ON's
British oil and gas assets.
Premier is able to finance the purchase using existing
cashflow after it concluded the $120 million sale of its
Norwegian business three weeks ago.
($1 = 0.6914 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)