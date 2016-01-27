NEW YORK Jan 27 Companies that supply drilling
rigs, fracking sand and other necessary tools to the U.S. oil
industry are finding themselves stuck with a choice between
losing customers or making further price cuts that could wipe
out their profits altogether.
Oilfield services providers have bent over backwards during
crude's relentless 17-month fall to meet demands from oil and
gas producers to squeeze spending and reduce costs.
As the price of crude oil plummeted by more than 60 percent
in the last year and a half, companies slashed prices for
offshore services by as much as 50 percent, and for exploration
and production (E&P) in shale oil and other fields by as much as
35 percent.
Two of the largest, Schlumberger and Halliburton
, have cut thousands of jobs and sought merger partners
to weather the downturn.
Yet, according to a survey by Barclays analysts, many of the
big energy companies seek further discounts of 20 percent in
order to break even on extracting oil from marginal, higher-cost
wells.
While it is proving hard to find further savings in the
high-tech hardware and logistics needed to operate in the field,
not doing so could force more production to be cut.
"It goes back to the ultimate issue of which cost deflation
has been structural and which has been cyclical, and the
cyclical costs are what, in our view, is going to drive the
marginal barrel of oil," said Michael Cohen, an oil market
analyst at Barclays.
Cohen was comparing structural costs like those from
technological gains that have fallen as the fracking industry
developed, to labor costs and the like, which have been cut
almost to the bone during the downturn.
Service companies have said in the past week that they
expect they will find additional areas to find savings.
"The market outlook for oilfield services in the coming
quarters will remain challenging as the pressure on activity and
service pricing is set to continue," said Paal Kibsgaard, CEO of
Schlumberger.
"It also means that 2016 E&P investment levels will fall for
a second successive year and that any significant recovery in
our activity levels will be a 2017 event," he said.
Halliburton Chief Executive Officer David Lesar said in an
earnings call last week that 2016 margins are expected to be
down due to reduced activity and pricing pressures.
FINDING FURTHER DISCOUNTS
Oil producers have already announced spending cuts, and
Barclays anticipates a further scaling back if low prices are
sustained. Crude oil prices are currently hovering around $30 a
barrel -- levels not seen since 2004.
"I think services prices can fall a further 5-10 percent,"
said Bill Costello, portfolio manager at Westwood Holdings
Group Inc, which owns Schlumberger shares. "I would say a
decline in single digits is about all you could expect."
He said exploration and production companies will be looking
for ways to become more efficient, including better rigs, for
example. That could translate into maybe a 15 percent cut in
costs -- adding up to a 20 percent or so total reduction.
With costs for big-ticket items like rigs and labor already
slashed, oilfield services providers will have to look to
marginal areas for any further savings.
The costs for the highest tech rigs and steel pipes known as
tubulars are about 30 percent of drilling and completing a well,
and could offer the most opportunity and fees could drop 20
percent, said James West, a New York-based analyst with
Evercore-ISI, who follows the oilfield services sector.
Well water treatment and pressure pumping might have room
for further discounts too, Barclays said.
Oilfield services providers are already working on
completing wells at break-even or lower, West said, meaning any
further cuts would bring losses. He put a limit on further
discounts in this area of 9 percent.
But if companies like Schlumberger and Halliburton do not
offer deep discounts to their services, producers may
dramatically reduce drilling in order to cut spending -- wiping
out business for oilfield service providers altogether.
Further well closures will be seen in the most expensive
shale formations like North Dakota's Bakken and Texas' Eagle
Ford, West said.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York and Swetha
Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing Jo Winterbottom and Alden
Bentley)