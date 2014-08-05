NEW YORK Aug 5 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
said Tuesday that the first cargo of 400,000 barrels of
condensate, most of which was its own, was exported last week by
Enterprise Product Partners LP.
The company also said during its conference call that it
expected a full lift of the decades-old crude oil export ban no
later than 2017.
Concerning oil transportation, Pioneer said it was "in
discussion" with other companies over projects that would
increase transport from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast
because of growing oil production from the shale play. Pioneer
added that those projects would likely be announced by year end.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)