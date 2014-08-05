NEW YORK Aug 5 Pioneer Natural Resources Co said Tuesday that the first cargo of 400,000 barrels of condensate, most of which was its own, was exported last week by Enterprise Product Partners LP.

The company also said during its conference call that it expected a full lift of the decades-old crude oil export ban no later than 2017.

Concerning oil transportation, Pioneer said it was "in discussion" with other companies over projects that would increase transport from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast because of growing oil production from the shale play. Pioneer added that those projects would likely be announced by year end. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)