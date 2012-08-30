STAVANGER, Norway Aug 30 Oil companies with stakes in the Johan Sverdrup oil discovery offshore Norway will fight over their shares of the potentially huge oil reserves, deciding on what each is entitled to only at the last minute before development starts, oil executives said.

Johan Sverdrup stretches over multiple North Sea production licences and players such as Norway's Statoil and Det Norske, Sweden's Lundin Petroleum and Denmark's Maersk are working out its exact size and how much each might be entitled to.

"It will be a hell of a fight, but the whole idea is that utilisation should be beneficial to all the parties and not at the expense of one or the others," Det Norske Chief Executive Erik Haugane told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on Thursday.

"But what we actually have in the area is the foundation for the discussions," he added.

The field - one of the world's biggest oil discoveries last year - is estimated to hold 1.7-3.3 billion barrels of oil. More analysis and the drilling of appraisal wells are needed before the size and distribution between licence holders can be set.

New estimates are expected early next year.

Det Norske, a small player which has a 20-percent stake in licence 265 - one of several licences over which the field stretches - has said the 265 reservoir properties mean Det Norske should be entitled to a larger portion of the reserves.

"We have the licence with the best reservoir which obviously has the best prospect for productivity," Haugane said.

Statoil has a 40 percent stake in licence 265, while state-owned Petoro has 30 percent and Lundin Petroleum 10 percent.

Lundin, which has a 40-percent stake in the neighbouring licence 501 on the north eastern part of the Johan Sverdrup discovery, said the number one priority was to make the field as big as possible, with distribution of stakes lower on the list.

"The number two priority is we develop it in the best possible way. Unitisation ... is the lowest priority. It will be resolved ten to midnight the day before the development plan is due," Lundin's Chief Executive Ashley Heppenstall told Reuters.

Statoil has 40 percent in licence 501, and Maersk 20 percent. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg and Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)