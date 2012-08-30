By Andrew Callus
| STAVANGER, Norway
STAVANGER, Norway Aug 30 Oil workers are
enjoying strong growth in pay thanks, in particular, to a
shortage of engineers, a trend that shows no sign of easing.
Data released by oilcareers.com this week also found Europe
lagging other regions when it comes to the training that is
crucial to maintaining a future supply of skilled workers.
Executives at the Offshore Northern Seas conference said
finding the right talent to keep the industry healthy was
becoming a huge headache, especially in North America where the
shale gas boom has taken off.
"There are not enough people in the U.S. to fuel this
beast," said Robert Potter, vice president of FMC Technologies
, a manufacturer of drilling equipment.
"Being able to bring the labour on board to support what we
see in the future - that is what keeps me awake at night. That
is the biggest challenge we face."
Oilcareers.com invited 170,000 oil and gas professionals
from 50 countries to take part in its survey which was conducted
in conjunction with industry consultant Air Energi.
Some 71 percent of respondents in Asia and Australia
expected contract and salary pay to rise further. In the
Americas the figure was 56 percent, and in the former Soviet
Union and the Caspian it was 60 percent. Some 63 percent
expected an increase in the Middle East.
The labour market looked calmer in Africa and Europe, with
47 percent in both regions expecting a rise, although only 8
percent predicted a fall in Europe and 15 percent saw a downturn
in Africa.
Oil and gas recently overtook the troubled banking sector as
Britain's best paid industry with average pay of 64,000 pounds
($101,000), oilcareers.com said, adding the hydrocarbons sector
needed to improve its image among students.
Meanwhile in Norway, where rates for locals are the highest
in the world, according to a February survey by employment group
Hays, on average an oil worker earns $180,300.
The shortage is such that the population of industry workers
is ageing fast, according to Mark Guest, managing director of
oilcareers.com "Skilled engineers are being dragged back into
the industry and retirements deferred," he said. "It is a very,
very competitive market."
The new survey suggested the trends outlined in the Hays
February data were intact.
Hays said that from over 14,000 respondents among the
industry's employees, almost 50 per cent won rises of more than
5 per cent to their salary, compared with just under 30 per cent
in its 2011 survey.