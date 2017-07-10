FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2017 / 10:05 AM / a day ago

Turkey wants to start Sinop nuclear plant construction - Erdogan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 10 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey wanted to start construction of its planned second nuclear plant, at Sinop on the Black Sea coast, as soon as possible and has already started working on a planned third nuclear plant.

Speaking at the World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul, Erdogan also said that Turkey was ready to evaluate new projects, including gas projects in the East Mediterranean and Iraq.

Reporting by David Dolan and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler

