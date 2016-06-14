(Adds comment from Huffington Post)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, June 14 Monaco-based oil services
company Unaoil said on Tuesday it was launching legal action
against Australia's Fairfax Media group, publisher of the Sydney
Morning Herald, over reports linking it to corrupt practices
involving big oil companies.
Fairfax Media and the Huffington Post said in a
joint report in April that the U.S. Department of Justice and
anti-corruption police in Britain and Australia had launched a
joint investigation into the activities of Unaoil.
Unaoil denied the allegations and said that it had been the
victim of an extortion attempt by unidentified criminals.
It did not say what information the extortionists had
threatened to pass to the media but said it had been their
victim for four months.
"Unaoil has instructed its lawyers to commence legal action
against Fairfax Media and its partners in relation to the
malicious and damaging allegations negligently published by
these media organisations and repeated by other media
organisations globally," Unaoil said in a statement.
"Unaoil estimates its damages to be over $100 million and
intends to hold Fairfax Media and its partners to account for
their irresponsible and injurious reporting."
Unaoil did not say when it would sue and it has not said
what its legal claim is, other than to refer to theft of company
data and harm to reputation.
A spokesman for Fairfax Media could not immediately be
reached for comment by Reuters by telephone or email. A
spokeswoman for the Huffington Post defended its reporting on
the subject. "The Huffington Post stands by its reporting of
Unaoil," she told Reuters.
Unaoil provides services to oil companies in the Middle
East, Central Asia and Africa.
Fairfax and the Huffington Post, citing leaked documents,
reported that unidentified government contracts worth billions
of dollars were awarded on the basis of bribes, many of which
were organised by Unaoil.
Authorities in Monaco subsequently raided Unaoil's offices
and the homes of its directors.
The reports led Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to
direct the country's highest corruption watchdog to investigate
suspicion of graft in the awarding of oil contracts and urged
the courts to prosecute.
It also prompted a number of companies, including Italy's
Eni, to disavow publicly any contact with Unaoil.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Robert Birsel and Alison
Williams)