HOUSTON Feb 24 Costa Rica's refining company
Recope launched a tender to buy three 165,000 cargoes of fuel
oil to be received from mid-April to October at Port Moin,
according to an invitation seen by Reuters on Monday.
The state-run company has increased imports of fuels since
2013, while planning the upgrade of its 25,000 barrel per day
(bpd) refinery in Moin, next to Port Limon in the Caribbean.
In recent months, it awarded a contract to U.S. Valero
Energy to import up to 14.25 million barrels of fuels
during 2014 and it also bought on the open market 1.53 million
barrels of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and several cargoes of
MTBE, a component to oxygenate gasoline.
The cargoes being sought this time must contain fuel oil
with 2.2 percent or 3 percent sulfur, the company said. It will
receive bids until March 3 and prices must be indexed to fuel
oil number 6 from the U.S. Gulf Coast.