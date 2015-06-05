(Repeats story that ran on Thursday, with no changes)
* Industry slashes costs after price drop
* Longer period of low prices means sustainable cost cuts
* Standardisation taking place, but at slow pace
By Ron Bousso and Claire Milhench
LONDON, June 4 The slump in crude prices has
jolted the oil industry into deep cost cutting which, unlike the
previous downturn, could last for a few years at least.
After overspending by the industry during the boom years,
the collapse in prices in the second half of last year laid bare
the need to reduce costs and introduce efficiencies.
Oil producers globally have embarked on billions of dollars
in savings in recent months, forcing oil service providers and
contractors, in turn, to slash rates by as much as 50 percent in
some cases.
A partial rebound in crude prices this year will give
service companies such as Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
and Petrofac little respite.
Unlike the previous collapse in 2009, when prices plunged 75
percent only to rebound within months, industry analysts
forecast a very gradual recovery in prices this time, which
means costs will need to fall a lot further still.
"Higher prices have led to cost inflation over the past
years and now we need to reverse that trend," BP's Chief
Executive Officer, Bob Dudley, told the OPEC seminar in Vienna
on Wednesday.
"This will be tough and will require some very new thinking,
but I believe it will lead the industry leaner and thinner into
the future to use capital more efficiently."
Rig rates and service costs rose by up to 35 percent between
2010 and 2014 as oil prices held above $100 a barrel.
Since prices reversed companies are scrambling to trim costs
wherever they can: from hardball negotiations with rig suppliers
and contractors, to cutting rig workers' onshore leave and
changing supply ship travel patterns. Some rig operators are now
sharing vessels and helicopters to shuttle staff offshore.
But that may be only the tip of what's to come, and service
providers could be hit hard.
In the North Sea, an area that has suffered in recent years
from particularly high operating costs, well drilling costs are
expected to drop by an average of 30 percent by the end of next
year due to a surplus of rigs in the market, according to
Malcolm Dickson, Principal North Sea Analyst at oil consultancy
Wood Mackenzie.
"The industry has been through ups and downs before, but
this is a different situation," Dickson said.
"We believe there will be a more sustainable deflation
effect from this drop-off because companies have realized you
need to focus more on costs and value over volume. The supply
chain has realized that as well and is collaborating more."
STANDARDISATION TREND
Brent crude, at around $65 a barrel, is still 40
percent lower than a year ago and a Reuters poll sees it rising
only to $75.90 on average in 2017 as ample supply and U.S. shale
production keep it in check.
Wood Mackenzie sees Brent still well below $100 in 2018, at
$85 a barrel.
The current downturn has forced major oil companies to cut
hundreds of jobs in the North Sea alone. It has also
significantly accelerated a move towards standardisation of kit
including everything from complex subsea equipment to pipes,
ladders, doors and paints.
Companies see the introduction of standardised equipment
across the entire production chain as a vital way to reduce
costs.
For example, some North Sea platforms use eight different
types of ladders and stairwells, and 20 types of paint are used
for subsea equipment, according to industry sources.
Shell is working with energy, procurement and
construction companies (EPCs) to integrate the engineering data,
in what it calls Project Vantage, to offer savings in project
designing, a company spokeswoman said.
It also standardizes and replicates equipment including
subsea well designs, known in the industry as "Christmas trees",
which has helped shrink the gap between order and delivery by up
to 12 months.
BP is also focused on standardisation. "We've built a habit
of every project as a new challenge that needs a new solution
and this has led to some great new technology. But in fact there
is often a real case for using more solutions off the shelf,"
CEO Dudley said.
"We have now dramatically reduced the number of versions of
hardware that we use. We now have the same subsea control pods
on the seabeds in the Gulf of Mexico and Azerbaijan, the same
well-heads in the West Nile delta of Egypt and Trinidad."
Some of the standardisation efforts are expected to take
place through consolidation in the oil services and supply
sector, such as this year's $35 billion merger of Baker Hughes
and Halliburton.
James West, senior managing director at Evercore ISI
investment bank, expects more consolidation in the services
sector.
"There is a drive towards standardization but we believe
that at this stage it isn't enough to generate big economies of
scale," Wood Mackenzie's Dickson said.
That means not just more cost-cutting, but a change in
mentality as well.
John Catlow, cost efficiency project manager, at Total UK
exploration and production division, sees a need to challenge
design requirements and implement "good enough" solutions,
rather than the best technology solution.
"Engineers who become contract managers always go for the
best engineered solution, so they are having to be taught to
think about the cost," Catlow said.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)