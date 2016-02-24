MOSCOW Feb 24 The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) plans to increase exports of CPC Blend oil by 20 percent year-on-year to 51.2 million tonnes in 2016, its head Nikolai Brunich said in an interview with Reuters.

The consortium also plans to receive this year 2.5 million tonnes of oil from Kazakhstan's Kashagan and 1 million tonnes from Lukoil's Filanovsky offshore oilfield in the Caspian Sea, Brunich added. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Alla Afanasyeva; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)