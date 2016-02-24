(Adds details, context)
MOSCOW Feb 24 The Caspian Pipeline Consortium
(CPC), which brings oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea, plans
to increase exports of CPC Blend oil by 20 percent year-on-year
to 51.2 million tonnes in 2016, its head Nikolai Brunich said in
an interview with Reuters.
The pipeline connects the giant Tengiz onshore field in
Kazakhstan, and a number of other fields, to the sea terminal
near Novorossiisk in Russia.
Despite weak global oil prices, CPC is still on track to
increase the pipeline's capacity to 67 million tonnes in 2016,
finishing its five-year expansion programme, according to
Brunich.
The CEO hopes some of the new resources to help and fill the
pipeline's expanded capacity will come from its largest
supplier, Chevron-led Tengizchevroil, which is
developing the Tengiz field.
Tengizchevroil plans to increase supplies via CPC by 4
million tonnes to 30 million tonnes in 2016, Brunich said.
He also believes new volumes will come this year from
Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan project and from an offshore project
by Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil.
CPC plans to receive this year 2.5 million tonnes of oil
from Kashagan and 1 million tonnes from Lukoil's Filanovsky
offshore oilfield in the Caspian Sea, the chief executive added.
Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev said in
December the restart of commercial production at Kashagan was
not expected until the end of 2016 and by 2020 output will reach
13 million tonnes,
Brunich added he expected CPC to export 45 million tonnes of
Kazakh oil and about 6 million tonnes of Russian oil in total in
2016. Russia owns 31 percent of CPC, while Kazakhstan holds a
21-percent stake and Chevron has a 15-percent stake.
