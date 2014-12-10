* Physical markets falling further even as oil futures slump

* Traders refocusing on excess supplies after OPEC

By David Sheppard

LONDON, Dec 10 Physical crude markets are flashing warning signs the 40 percent fall in oil prices could have further to run as cargoes slip to cheaper levels versus the Brent benchmark, mirroring a move this summer that signalled the start of the crash.

Cargoes of Russia's main export grade Urals, West African crudes and lighter grades in the Mediterranean all have come under pressure in December, normally a time when prices are supported by seasonal demand.

Traders say the move illustrates that both oil futures and physical prices may have further to fall, even though they have started to factor in an expected surplus of more than 1 million barrels per day in the first half of next year, as fast-growing U.S. shale output overwhelms demand.

"The price rout started in the physical market this summer, but the most recent flat-price sell-off has largely been driven by the outlook for a heavily oversupplied market next year," Petromatrix analyst Olivier Jakob said.

"That is starting to change again now as traders refocus on the physical market, which is weakening after a period of relative stability compared to the flat price."

In West Africa, well over half the January export programme for Nigeria has yet to find buyers, less than two weeks before cargoes for February loading come to market. Russian Urals crude has also weakened amid ample supplies.

Azeri Light crude oil differentials fell to near a four-year low on Tuesday, and North Sea oil cargoes that underpin the Brent crude futures contract have also been slow to find buyers this week, despite a slightly lower export programme next month.

Back in June, price differentials for the same grades fell to their largest discounts to the dated Brent benchmark in several years as Brent futures prices rallied towards a year-high of $115 on fears Islamic State's advance in Iraq might hit supply.

It proved to be a rally based more on misplaced expectations than reality. When major supply disruptions in Iraq did not develop, investors realised that physical cargo levels were signalling there was more than enough oil around.

This week, West African differentials versus Brent were just above the levels seen this summer, and experienced traders said they could not remember seeing cargoes so slow to clear.

That signal came even though the Brent flat price fell to new five-year lows below $64 a barrel

FLOATING STORAGE?

Crude for delivery in the near future could be the hardest hit, because traders will need steep discounts versus contracts for later delivery to finance storage of the oil.

Traders are watching to see whether oil starts to get stored at sea, as tanks on land start to fill up.

So-called floating storage generally requires contracts for delivery a month in the future to trade at least 70 cents a barrel above spot prices to cover the cost of renting a Very Large Crude Carrier, analysts and traders say.

At the moment the average price difference between each Brent contract month in 2015 is about 50 cents a barrel, with January 2015 around $63 a barrel and December 2015 near $69 a barrel, in a structure known as contango in the industry.

London-based consultancy Energy Aspects said that either demand in the first half of 2015 is going to be stronger than expected, indicating prices have fallen too far, or that spreads will need to widen to allow for floating storage.

"We know something will have to give eventually, and we believe it is more likely to be spreads," Energy Aspects said in a note.

HOW LOW CAN YOU GO?

Estimates vary for how low Brent prices might fall between those who say a drop in investment in future projects will be enough to lead to a reversal in prices, and others who say the price must go low enough to shutter existing output.

"Oil is already at a level where many projects will be cancelled, but in the short term that won't matter much to prompt supplies," one senior London-based trader said, estimating Brent could shed another $10 a barrel.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Longson questioned whether the extent of the supply overhang had been overstated but said traders would still be ready to pounce on any softness in physical markets.

"With the market primed to sell any sign of weakness, the risk of a large downward move is rising," Longson said. (Additional reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jane Baird)