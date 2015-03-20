LONDON, March 20 The world's top oil companies
raised a record $31 billion of debt in the first two months of
2015, Morgan Stanley research shows, taking advantage of
ultra-low borrowing costs to prop up dividends, balance sheets
and acquisition funds.
The top U.S. and European oil companies, including
ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, Total
and Statoil, accounted for 48 percent of a total of $63
billion of debt raised by oil and gas companies globally in
January and February.
Since the start of the year, Exxon issued $8 billion of
debt, while Total, Chevron and BP each issued $6 billion,
according to the bank's research.
The $31 billion raised in the first two months of 2015 is
higher than the previous record quarter set in the first quarter
of 2009 when these companies issued $28 billion.
The halving of global oil prices since last July has
roiled oil companies, forcing many to cut spending and sell
assets in order to maintain their balance sheets and pay
dividends.
But most major oil companies still need to increase
borrowing in order to break even, given lower oil revenues.
Exceptionally low interest rates in Europe and the United
States have also allowed large companies to raise debt at record
low rates, Morgan Stanley said.
Companies are also raising funds for potential acquisitions
in the sector, which is expected to pick up in the second half
of the year, it said.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso)