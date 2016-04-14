LONDON, April 14 European demand for diesel is
expected to have fallen in the first three months of 2016 for
the first quarterly decline in nearly two years, the
International Energy Agency reported on Thursday, the latest
sign of distress in the fuel market.
Europe, where roughly half of cars are fuelled by diesel,
joins the United States, China and Japan which saw demand
contract for a second consecutive quarter in January-March,
according to the IEA.
"Global gasoil demand crumbles," the Western energy watchdog
said in its benchmark monthly report. Gasoil includes several
different grades of fuel but diesel is the most important.
"The end of gasoil demand growth is not yet upon us, as
modest gains are forecast towards the end of the year as the
underlying industrial situation improves worldwide,"
particularly in the United States and India, it said.
Chinese demand for diesel slowed in recent years as the
world's second-biggest economy shifted away from heavy
manufacturing to be more consumer-focused. In the United States
and Japan the weakening demand was linked to slower
manufacturing and industrial activity and a mild winter in North
America.
Prior to 2016, "the European gasoil consumer demonstrated
stolid resistance, a resolve that cracked in Q1 2016," when
demand declined by 75,000 barrels per day compared to a year
earlier, it said.
The declines were led by France and Germany, which saw
diesel consumption drop by 50,000 and 20,000 bpd respectively
from a year earlier.
The IEA trimmed slightly its forecast for growth in global
oil demand this year to 1.2 million bpd, for total annual demand
of 95.9 million bpd.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton)