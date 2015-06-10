(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 10 World oil demand grew by just
843,000 barrels per day (bpd) last year, the slowest pace for 14
years, outside U.S. recessions.
Consumption increased by less than 1 percent to 92.1 million
bpd in 2014, according to the BP Statistical Review of World
Energy published on Wednesday (link.reuters.com/hus84w).
Demand in the advanced economies of North America, Europe
and Asia has been declining for nine years and is now down by 5
million bpd since 2005.
Over the same period, however, consumption in non-OECD
economies has risen by almost 12.7 million bpd, according to BP.
For the last decade, the non-OECD has absorbed all the
growth in supply. In 2013 and 2014 emerging economies consumed
more oil than the advanced economies for the first time.
But last year the continued slide in OECD consumption
(-475,000 bpd) was offset by relatively tepid growth in the
non-OECD (+1.3 million bpd).
Three years with oil prices consistently above $100 per
barrel have prompted widespread measures to conserve fuel and
switch to cheaper alternatives such as natural gas.
The marked slowdown in global consumption occurred at
precisely the same time oil supplies were soaring thanks to the
shale revolution.
The result was an inevitable correction in prices to bring
the market back into balance by lifting demand and slowing
supply, a point which was made by the then chief executive of
Saudi Aramco at the World Economic Forum in January .
There is no need to invoke conspiracy theories about
"geopolitics" to understand the halving of oil prices over the
last 12 months.
But the price mechanism is already working to resolve the
imbalance.
Shale production is levelling off after five years of rapid
growth and worldwide oil consumption is much stronger.
Most major oil producers, traders and market analysts expect
consumption to grow by 1.5 million bpd or more in 2015, about
twice as fast as in 2014.
