LONDON May 20 Global oil demand is set to grow
by up to 1.4 million barrels per day in 2015 as lower oil prices
boosted buying in many regions, including Europe, an executive
at the world's top trader Vitol said on Wednesday.
"Markets around the world have surprised on the upside.
Demand has definitely surprised on the upside on (oil)
products," Vitol executive director Chris Bake said at the
Platts Global Crude Oil Summit.
The growth in demand was driven by "fairly robust" demand
for motor gasoline, he said.
Global demand growth is "back up to 1.3-1.4 million bpd,"
Bake said
"Incremental demand pan-Europe for gasoline, which has been
in a steady state of decline, has gone above the negative line
for the first time in 10 plus years," Bake said.
"Distillate demand seems to be very strong," he added.
