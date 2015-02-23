NEW YORK Feb 23 A cleanup was continuing in the
Kanawha River in West Virginia on Sunday after an oil spill last
week following the derailment of a CSX Corp train,
though drinking water was not affected, the company and federal
officials said.
Twenty seven of the train's 109 cars carrying 3.1 million
gallons of crude oil from North Dakota to Virginia came off the
rails on Feb. 16 in Mount Carbon, West Virginia, causing an
explosion that left 19 cars ablaze. About 152,000 gallons have
been recovered from the derailed tanks.
The Federal Railroad Administration is investigating the
accident.
"A small amount of oil entered the Kanawha River as ice
melted and water levels changed Sunday morning," the Unified
Command response team, which includes CSX and state and federal
agencies, said in a statement.
Empty tank cars were being removed from the site, the
statement said. Response teams will remove contaminated soil and
lay a new rail bed to rebuild the CSX tracks.
