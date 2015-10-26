* Backlog of vessels at port threaten loading delays
* Ships with half a million tonnes taking the long route to
Europe
* Diesel storage at ARA hub above 70 percent capacity -
Genscape
By Libby George and Ron Bousso
LONDON, Oct 26 Unwanted diesel and jet fuel
cargoes are backing up outside Europe's ports and taking longer,
slower routes around the southern tip of Africa, traders say.
A symptom of the world's excess of oil, it also paints a
gloomy picture of the chance of an oil price rebound.
The abundance of crude that roiled commodity markets and
turned the balance sheets of oil majors on their head also
encouraged under-pressure European oil refineries to run at full
clip.
Refineries from Rotterdam to India to Louisiana, drunk on
cheap crude, ran regardless of whether the world wanted what
they were making. Meteoric demand growth earlier this year for
products such as gasoline masked the surplus. [ID: nL8N0ZH1W9]
But the armada of distillate ships en route to Europe has
created delays at ports and is starting to drive up the costs of
moving all oil products around the world.
The parade of vessels with no homes has cast a doubt on the
chance of battered crude prices can recover in the near term.
[ID: nL5N0YK47V]
"The ceiling may be nearing, with reports of discharge
delays and the potential for forced products storage," shipping
company Gibson said.
There are now vessels carrying at least half a million
tonnes of distillates sailing around Africa's Cape of Good Hope,
rather than via the faster, more efficient Suez Canal. Others,
such as the Captain Paris, the Ocean Tiara and the Portman
Square, are parked off Gibraltar while they wait to find a home,
rather than sailing directly to Europe's increasingly crowded
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp storage hub.
Traders of other products, including gasoline, said the
immense amount of diesel arriving is also amplifying the fight
for on land storage tanks.
With deepening contango, a structure under which future
prices for oil products are higher than current levels, some
traders can make money with these types of slower voyages, while
others have already taken positions with proper floating storage
vessels. [ID: nL8N1291VF]
But with close to record highs of 6 million tonnes of gasoil
stocks in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub, according to
industry monitor Genscape, others are simply running out of
options. The combined tanks are filled to more than 76 percent
of capacity, with some at more than 90 percent.
Additionally, ultra-low water levels on the Rhine river are
keeping these products from sailing out of storage and into
Europe's industrial heartland.
"Unless it starts raining, I do not know where it can go but
stay on the water," a distillates trader said of any pending
cargoes.
Despite this, refineries have not yet shown any signs of
cutting back their output. Rather, falling Brent crude prices
are encouraging them to keep the taps flowing unchecked - a
development likely to put even more pressure on storage, ships
and oil prices.
"Margins have improved as the dated Brent market continued
to slump," one trader said. "I don't think we will have run cuts
for a while."
